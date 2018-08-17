202
Home » Animals & Pets » Possible dog-fighting operation raided…

Possible dog-fighting operation raided in northeast Kansas

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 1:35 pm 08/17/2018 01:35pm
Share

BENDENA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a possible dog-fighting operation after 45 dogs were removed from a property in rural northeast Kansas.

The agency said Friday it worked with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to gather evidence and the dogs in Bendena, in Doniphan County.

Agents discovered adult and young dogs in “deplorable” conditions Thursday. Some of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting and dog-fighting paraphernalia was found on the property. The bureau didn’t describe the breed of dogs.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Colton Albright on 42 counts of dog fighting and other charges.

An ASPCA shelter will care for the dogs until a court determines custody.

The Great Plains SPCA and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are also helping with the case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500