202
Home » Animals & Pets » Man accused of leaving…

Man accused of leaving pit bull mix in cage at water’s edge

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 6:16 am 08/08/2018 06:16am
Share

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a New Jersey man who is accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide.

Aaron Davis faces a court appearance Wednesday. The 36-year-old is charged with animal cruelty, attempting to cause death or serious injury to an animal and other offenses.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on July 31.

The person rescued the animal and adopted it. The dog is now known as River.

Davis could face up to five years in prison if convicted of animal cruelty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500