Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City. A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about “two very baaaaad…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City. A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about “two very baaaaad…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about “two very baaaaad boys” along the N Line in Brooklyn. It wasn’t clear where the goats came from.

Police arrived on the scene, tranquilized the male goats, and took them to an animal shelter. The shelter contacted Farm Sanctuary.

That’s when Stewart stepped in to help. In a video , Stewart is shown helping load the goats into a trailer to Farm Sanctuary. The comedian and his wife often assist transporting animals found in the city to the shelter in Watkins Glen, New York.

They have partnered with the organization to open a farm and education center in New Jersey.

___

This story has been corrected to show Stewart assists Farm Sanctuary in transporting animals and does not own the sanctuary. Deletes reference to new names of goats because they have not yet been named.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.