AM-Prep: Kickers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — City buses usually don’t have those “baby on board” signs that used to be so common back in the day. But there should have been on a bus in St. Paul, Minnesota the other day. The Star Tribune newspaper reports a pregnant woman began having contractions as the bus moved through the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota. A woman seated across from the pregnant woman says the expectant mom yelled out, “The baby is coming.” So was help. A man who had no experience in delivering babies emerged from the back of the bus, got the woman to lie down while another woman helped. The baby was born moments later. After the driver was informed, he pulled over. Paramedics arrived and took mom and her new arrival to a hospital.

ELEPHANT JOINS HERD AT SAN DIEGO ZOO

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The newest elephant at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has had his coming out party. Video posted by the zoo this week shows baby elephant Zuli getting his first face time — or trunk time — with the other pachyderms in the enclosure. Zookeeper Mindy Albright says the calf passed the sniff test — literally. She says the other 12 elephants smelled the newcomer — and trumpeted their approval. Zuli was born Sunday, which just happened to be World Elephant Day.

NICKEL SELLS AT AUCTION

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — How much is a nickel worth? If you said five cents, you’re wrong in this case. The correct answer: $4.5 million. As you might have guessed by now, it’s was a rare nickel that fetched such a high price. Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel last night in Philadelphia. It’s named for financier Louis E. Eliasberg, who bought the coin in 1948 and has one of the greatest coin collections in U.S. history. The Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel is one of only five ever made and is considered the finest-graded example of its kind. The buyer’s name wasn’t disclosed.

PLAYING “CHICKEN?”

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate wanted to show up her opponent as being afraid to debate her. But Republican Patricia Morgan didn’t just accuse her opponent of being chicken — she showed up at her opponent’s job with a campaign volunteer dressed as a chicken. The place of work in this case is Cranston City Hall, where Mayor Allan Fung works. Morgan was accompanied by “Al the Debate Chicken,” a name obviously designed to get her rival’s goat. Morgan has repeatedly faulted Fung for refusing to take part in pre-primary debates for candidates for governor. A spokesman for Fung’s campaign says the candidate has agreed to do a debate at the end of the month. The rep didn’t address the appearance of the “chicken” at city hall.

