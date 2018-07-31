202
Home » Animals & Pets » Pit bull left to…

Pit bull left to drown in cage at water’s edge in New Jersey

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 6:13 am 07/31/2018 06:13am
Share

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find the person who left a young pit bull to drown in a cage at water’s edge in a rising tide.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands, New Jersey, spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in on Monday morning. The person rescued the animal.

In a statement on Facebook, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office estimates the dog was placed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., based on the tide schedule.

The gray and white pit bull was taken to the Highlands police station.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500