Wild-Sharks Sums

Minnesota 2 1 0 1—4 San Jose 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Murphy 1 (Staal, Zucker), 4:19 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Staal 11 (Granlund, Suter), 10:27. Penalties_Karlsson, SJ, (slashing), 3:07; Granlund, MIN, (holding), 14:09; Murphy, MIN, (closing hand on the puck), 17:54.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 12 (Murphy, Granlund), 4:58. 4, San Jose, Burns 3 (Hertl, Thornton), 19:07 (pp). Penalties_Olofsson, MIN, (tripping), 8:04; Zucker, MIN, (high sticking), 10:40; Carpenter, SJ, (interference), 13:16; DeMelo, SJ, (high sticking), 16:13; Murphy, MIN, (hooking), 17:14; Staal, MIN, (holding), 17:14.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Burns 4 (Pavelski), 2:41 (pp). 6, San Jose, Hertl 7 (DeMelo, Heed), 14:59. Penalties_Olofsson, MIN, (tripping), 2:00.

Overtime_7, Minnesota, Niederreiter 10, 3:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-8-7-2_24. San Jose 10-9-14-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; San Jose 2 of 7.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-3-1 (34 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 11-7-2 (24-20).

A_17,205 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.