Wild-Sharks Sum

Minnesota 2 1 0 1—4 San Jose 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Murphy 1 (Staal, Zucker), 4:19 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Staal 11 (Granlund, Suter), 10:27.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 12 (Murphy, Granlund), 4:58. 4, San Jose, Burns 3 (Hertl, Thornton), 19:07 (pp).

Third Period_5, San Jose, Burns 4 (Pavelski), 2:41 (pp). 6, San Jose, Hertl 7 (DeMelo, Heed), 14:59.

Overtime_7, Minnesota, Niederreiter 10, 3:26.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-8-7-2_24. San Jose 10-9-14-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; San Jose 2 of 7.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-3-1 (34 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 11-7-2 (24-20).

A_17,205 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.

