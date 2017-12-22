Wild-Panthers Sum

Minnesota 1 1 0—2 Florida 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Suter 5 (Dumba, Granlund), 8:09 (pp). 2, Florida, Trocheck 14 (Malgin, Petrovic), 16:53.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Winnik 3, 10:34.

Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 10 (Barkov), 2:00. 5, Florida, Brickley 3 (Yandle), 11:14. 6, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Barkov), 19:54.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-13-9_31. Florida 11-10-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 5; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Florida, Reimer 8-9-4 (31-29).

A_13,259 (19,250). T_2:45.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.

