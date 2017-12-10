201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Animals & Pets » Aggressive wild turkey hit…

Aggressive wild turkey hit by car, injured, taken to vet

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 1:18 pm 12/10/2017 01:18pm
Share

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that’s become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.

Cleveland.com reports the turkey was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls and was taken by a wildlife team to an exotic-animal veterinarian for treatment of a broken leg.

The male turkey is named Frank and became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was struck and killed about a year ago.

A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased people and even vehicles says he might have been separated from a local flock.

The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest