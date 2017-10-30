201.5
Trial of man accused of severely abusing puppy postponed

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 11:36 am 10/30/2017 11:36am
FILE - In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. A trial for Czerkawski, who is charged with abusing a dog so severely it had to be euthanized, is scheduled to start Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Massachusetts. (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, File)

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized has been postponed.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skeez) trial on animal cruelty charges was expected to begin on Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham. But a judge agreed to reschedule because of Czerkawski’s medical condition. It is now tentatively scheduled to start Jan. 9.

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His trial was initially set for July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery.

