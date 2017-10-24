Bighorn sheep jumps off hill, lands on car in Washington

CHELAN, Wash. (AP) — A driver in Washington state escaped injury when a bighorn sheep jumped from a hillside and landed on his car.
The Washington State Patrol says the driver was near the town of Chelan in central Washington on Tuesday when he saw a herd of bighorn sheep on the hillside above the roadway.
One of the animals, a ewe, jumped and smashed the car’s windshield.
The driver was not hurt and managed to pull his car over.
The sheep died.
