Bighorn sheep jumps off hill, lands on car in Washington

CHELAN, Wash. (AP) — A driver in Washington state escaped injury when a bighorn sheep jumped from a hillside and landed on his car.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver was near the town of Chelan in central Washington on Tuesday when he saw a herd of bighorn sheep on the hillside above the roadway.

One of the animals, a ewe, jumped and smashed the car’s windshield.

The driver was not hurt and managed to pull his car over.

The sheep died.

