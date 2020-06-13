Medical supply company claims Virginia bank hurt reputation

A medical supply company created by two political consultants during the coronavirus pandemic have filed a lawsuit alleging that officials at a Virginia bank caused the firm to lose a $600 million equipment order and ruined its reputation.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A medical supply company created by two political consultants during the coronavirus pandemic have filed a lawsuit alleging that officials at a Virginia bank caused the firm to lose a $600 million equipment order and ruined its reputation.

The Washington Post reports that in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Alexandria Friday, Blue Flame Medical LLC alleges that officers of Chain Bridge Bank improperly told California officials that the company might be “fraudulent,” prompting the state to suspend its contract with Blue Flame and demand return of a $450 million down payment.

Chain Bridge Bank rejected the claims. Spokesman Rich Danker said the bank “acted properly and fulfilled its legal and regulatory responsibilities.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.