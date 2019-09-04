Dogs can take late summer swim at Alexandria’s ‘Itty Bitty Doggie Dive’

Dog owners can treat their pooches to a late summer dip at Alexandria's annual Itty Bitty Doggie Dive.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Dog owners can treat their pooches to a late summer dip at the Virginia city of Alexandria’s annual Itty Bitty Doggie Dive.

Dogs under 25 pounds will have a pool all to themselves on Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center Memorial Pool. Tickets are required to attend and may be reserved online.

A separate event — the Big Dog Day Swim — is scheduled for Sept. 21, but is already full.

The events follow the end of summer pool season and offer dogs the chance to swim and play games in the city’s outdoor pools before they are drained and cleaned for the winter.

Each dog must either wear a current vaccination tag or have a current rabies certificate or veterinarian letter.

