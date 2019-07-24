Wegmans is coming, as Alexandria’s Carlyle Crossing is underway

Another big project is underway on Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor, and this one will deliver the city’s first Wegmans supermarket.…

Bethesda-based Stonebridge Associates and Chicago-based Creek Lane Capital broke ground Wednesday on what they have branded Carlyle Crossing, a $400 million, 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development at Hoffman Town Center.

Located on Mandeville Lane, the project will boast 210,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, including the urban-format, 85,000-square-foot Wegmans, with an additional 775,000 square feet of residential — roughly 720 units in all. The development will range from 11 to 18 stories, with the tallest tower topping out at 220 feet.

The project’s initial phase is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

“Carlyle Crossing is an enormous step forward toward realizing Alexandria’s vision for Eisenhower,” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said in a statement. “This project will provide critical retail and services to boost the quality…