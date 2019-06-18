202
Ohio man pleads guilty to defrauding local governments

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 2:10 pm 06/18/2019 02:10pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $750,000 from state and local governments by submitting phony invoices to them.

Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Mutua Muli of Carrollton, Ohio, struck a plea bargain Monday with federal prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia. Under the plea deal, Muli admitted that he conspired to commit wire fraud against four separate state and local governments. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

According to court documents, Muli would submit phony invoices to the governments’ finance departments. The invoices were made to resemble legitimate bills from vendors like Dell Computers.

The biggest victim was Fairfax County, Virginia, which lost more than $610,000. The city of Detroit lost more than $130,000 and the state of Vermont lost $3,900.

