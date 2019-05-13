Virginia Tech launches search for innovation campus director

Virginia Tech has assembled a 12-person search committee to identify the first executive director of its planned innovation campus in Alexandria, Virginia. The campus was key to getting Amazon's HQ2.

The graduate campus — 1 million square feet to start, perhaps growing to 2 million — was a key component of Virginia’s bid to bring the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters to Arlington. The commonwealth has pledged $250 million toward the $1 billion effort.

The search committee will be chaired by Julia Ross, the Paul and Dorothea Torgersen dean of engineering, and assisted by search firm Korn Ferry. Most of its members appear to be Blacksburg, Virginia-based, though Steve McKnight, vice president of the National Capital Region for Tech, will serve, as will Chris Yianilos, the university’s Arlington-based executive director of government relations.

While the search goes on, Brandy Salmon, Tech’s associate vice president for innovation and partnerships, is serving as managing director of the campus “delivery team.”…