202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Virginia Tech launches search…

Virginia Tech launches search for innovation campus director

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 13, 2019 9:13 am 05/13/2019 09:13am
Share
The Oakville Triangle area of Alexandria, Va. where Virginia Tech will construct a 1 million square-foot technology focused campus in Alexandria, Va., to build one of it's two new headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The project was cited as a key reason Amazon selected Virginia for a new headquarters. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Virginia Tech has assembled a 12-person search committee to identify the first executive director of its planned innovation campus in Alexandria.

The graduate campus — 1 million square feet to start, perhaps growing to 2 million — was a key component of Virginia’s bid to bring the Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters to Arlington. The commonwealth has pledged $250 million toward the $1 billion effort.

The search committee will be chaired by Julia Ross, the Paul and Dorothea Torgersen dean of engineering, and assisted by search firm Korn Ferry. Most of its members appear to be Blacksburg, Virginia-based, though Steve McKnight, vice president of the National Capital Region for Tech, will serve, as will Chris Yianilos, the university’s Arlington-based executive director of government relations.

While the search goes on, Brandy Salmon, Tech’s associate vice president for innovation and partnerships, is serving as managing director of the campus “delivery team.”…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
A Alexandria, VA News amazon Arlington, VA News business Business & Finance HQ2 Local News Virginia Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!