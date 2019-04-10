Ballston Common is now Ballston Quarter. It doesn’t look anything like the original mall.

Ballston Quarter has risen from the construction dust of Ballston Common, and is finally open to the public more than two years after work began to overhaul the long-stagnating interior mall.

Ballston Quarter has risen from the construction dust of Ballston Common, and is finally open to the public more than two years after work began to overhaul the long-stagnating interior mall.

The verdict? It’s hardly recognizable from the closed-off behemoth that sat at one of Arlington’s busiest corners, and there’s a lot more to do there than there used to be — of the eating and socializing variety anyway.

While the development has a handful of local, regional and national retailers — with more to come as it continues leasing up — the majority of the space is leased to restaurants and other places to eat, as well as places to do some other activity, possibly while eating: eat and take a cooking class, drink and paint a picture; eat and play darts or go bowling; solve a bunch of puzzles at 5 Wits, an Escape Room-type concept — and then, maybe go get something to eat.

There are also the tenants that stayed from the previous iteration: a shiny, redone OneLife Fitness,…