Alexandria changing HOV restrictions for summer Metro shutdown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 18, 2019 8:12 am 04/18/2019 08:12am
The city of Alexandria is getting preparations for this summer’s Metro shutdown south of the Reagan National Airport station into high gear.

The city announced Wednesday it will expand HOV lane modifications in Old Town and is unleashing new technology to keep shuttle buses running smoothly.

Metro is closing its stations south of Reagan National from May 25 or Sept. 2 to perform station platform restoration. Work is also expected to begin during this time on the Potomac Yard Metro station, which will be constructed between the Reagan National and Braddock Road Metro stations.

Beginning the week of May 20, Alexandria will increase the HOV requirements on Washington Street from two or more vehicle occupants (HOV-2) to three or more (HOV-3) during both morning and afternoon rush hours.

The HOV restrictions will also be extended to 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during morning rush hour and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in evening hours for the duration of Metro’s platform work.

