Chelsea Manning supporters demand her release from solitary

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 11:29 am 03/24/2019 11:29am
In this May 11, 2018, photo, Chelsea Manning, left, cheers with Dylan Petrohilos, right, of Washington, as they attend a rally in support of the J20 defendants in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Supporters of Chelsea Manning have called for her release from prolonged solitary confinement at a Virginia jail, but an official disputes that she’s being held in those conditions.

Former Army intelligence analyst Manning was sent to jail March 8 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She served years in prison for leaking troves of classified U.S. documents.

The Chelsea Resists group says in a Saturday news release that Manning “has been kept in her cell for 22 hours a day. This treatment qualifies as Solitary Confinement.”

Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne says in a statement that the group’s accusations “are not accurate or fair.” The sheriff says the facility does not have solitary confinement but uses “administrative segregation” and inmates have access to visits, books and recreation.

Alexandria jail Alexandria, VA News chelsea manning chelsea resists dana lawhorne Julian Assange Local News National News Virginia wikileaks
