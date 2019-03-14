202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria student wins national…

Alexandria student wins national science competition, $250K

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 5:00 am 03/14/2019 05:00am
10 Shares

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A high school senior from northern Virginia has won $250,000 in a national science competition for her research on the far reaches of our solar system.

Ana Humphrey from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria is the first Hispanic to win the Regeneron Science Talent Search in 20 years. For many decades the prestigious competition was known by the name of its previous sponsor, Westinghouse. More than 2,000 students participated.

Her project is centered on a mathematical model to determine the possible locations of exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system.

Judges said her research could bolster scientific understanding of planetary formation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Education News Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Inside a historic, still-active firehouse in DC

A small building in a bustling part of the city houses one of D.C.'s historic active firehouses, hidden in plain sight.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!