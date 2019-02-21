With Amazon incoming, Alexandria may invest more in business attraction

The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership could get more money to attract outside business — City Manager Mark Jinks has proposed an additional $300,000 to AEDP’s budget as part of his fiscal 2020 spending plan.

Amazon may be going to Arlington, but Alexandria hopes to host the companies that want to be closer to the ecommerce giant.

The money would be used to hire more staff and build on the partnership’s successes. AEDP, for example, played a key role in the winning Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters bid. While Arlington will host HQ2, Alexandria will host a $1 billion Virginia Tech innovation campus directly tied to Amazon’s hiring needs, and those of other tech companies.

“This will help AEDP increase proactive business recruitment by presenting highly tailored information to prospects,” Jinks said in a statement.

Specifically, the money will go toward a three-person “lead generation and competitiveness team.” While this project is still in its infancy, Adrianne…