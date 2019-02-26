202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Pastor gets 8 years…

Pastor gets 8 years for $2 million fraud scheme

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 6:17 pm 02/26/2019 06:17pm
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia pastor has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a $2 million fraud scheme that victimized members of his congregation and other clergymen.

A jury convicted 54-year-old Terry Millender, the former senior pastor of Victorious Life Church in Alexandria, on multiple fraud counts in a 2017 trial. A jury also convicted his wife, Brenda Millender, on some counts and acquitted her on others before a judge vacated all counts against her.

According to court records, Terry Millender recruited investors by saying he would use Nigerian oil deals to finance micro-loans to African entrepreneurs that would provide a high rate of return.

In reality, he used the money to conduct high-risk day trades and finance the purchase of a $1.75 million home.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News crime Local News pastor Victorious Life Church Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

6th deadliest tornado in US history

A twister packed winds estimated at 170 mph and chewed a path of destruction nearly a mile wide in Alabama. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!