Judge weighs request to unseal Assange charges

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 6:23 am 11/27/2018 06:23am
FILE - In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. Ecuador has formally ordered Julian Assange to steer clear of topics that could harm its diplomatic interests if he wants to be reconnected to the internet, according to a memo published in a local media outlet Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An apparent criminal complaint against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is the subject of a federal court hearing in Virginia.

Free-press advocates want a judge to unseal the complaint after prosecutors in an unrelated case inadvertently mentioned charges against Assange.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Alexandria.

Prosecutors oppose the motion. They argue the public has no right to know whether a person has been charged until there has been an arrest. The government also says the accidental reference to charges against Assange does not mean he has actually been charged.

The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported that Assange is indeed facing unspecified charges under seal.

Assange has been staying in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London under a grant of asylum since 2012.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Europe News Julian Assange Local News National News Virginia wikileaks World News
