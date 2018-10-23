202
White nationalist’s wife says he physically abused her

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 4:41 pm 10/23/2018 04:41pm
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The wife of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer has accused him of physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her throughout their eight-year marriage.

In a court filing for the couple’s divorce proceedings in Montana, Nina Koupriianova said Spencer once left her with bruises after dragging her of bed and down stairs in 2011. She also said he “attacked” and bruised her again in 2014, when she was four months pregnant with their first child.

Spencer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is “not an abusive person” and said his wife was “never in a dangerous situation.”

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a fringe movement mixing white nationalism, anti-Semitism and other far-right extremist views.

BuzzFeed News first reported the allegations Koupriianova made in a June court filing.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Local News National News richard spencer Virginia
