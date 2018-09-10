202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Boats used to help…

Boats used to help escape low-level Alexandria flooding

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 12:47 pm 09/10/2018 12:47pm
2 Shares
Almost a block and a half of King Street in Alexandria was flooded 50 minutes before high tide on Sept. 10, 2018. (WTOP/John Domen)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — About eight people were escorted to higher land on boats to escape low-level flooding in Old Town Alexandria.

Alexandria Fire Department spokeswoman Raytevia Evans said the assistance did not amount to a rescue; the water Sunday night was only about calf high, but the boats were put into use since they had already been deployed as a precaution.

Flood levels crept a little higher Monday morning during high tide for the Potomac River.

The business district in Old Town is notorious for flooding.

The city is passing out sandbags to residents as they deal with a coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service as well as the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence later in the week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
alexandria Alexandria, VA News flooding Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500