GoBlueDressGo: Sprinting intern competes to break news

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 10:04 am 08/23/2018 10:04am
Cassie Semyon, 21, an intern for NBC News, runs from the courthouse with results outside of federal court as jury deliberations are announced in the trial of the former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Even on a fast-paced day of breaking news, the sprinting intern in the blue dress stood out.

Photos and video going viral on social media captured NBC News intern Cassie Semyon’s mad dash from a Virginia courthouse to deliver the news of Paul Manafort’s conviction on Tuesday.

In a tweet punctuated by a “GoBlueDressGo” hashtag, Semyon thanked Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin for capturing the image. NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell tweeted that she’s “so proud.” Runner’s World saluted her sprint under the headline, “Give that woman a job.”

Electronic devices are prohibited in the federal courthouse where jurors convicted President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager of tax evasion and bank fraud, so Semyon dashed out in her flats, carrying her pen and notebook like batons to break the news.

