BID-like group rises in Old Town Alexandria

Alexandria economic development leaders last September abandoned their efforts to install a business improvement district in Old Town, citing a lack of active leadership and backing from the private sector.

A year later, a new public-private partnership has formed that looks an awful lot like a BID, but is not formally established or funded as such. It’s planning a series of events aimed at increasing foot traffic in Old Town and drawing more visitors to the revived waterfront.

The partnership, dubbed the “King Street Corridor Initiative,” was spearheaded by the city of Alexandria and Visit Alexandria. Its founding contributors, who have put an undisclosed amount of funding behind the effort, are a who’s who of Old Town businesses: Alexandria Restaurant Partners, Alexandria Hotel Association, Carr Hospitality, TTR Sotheby’s, EYA, the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, Asana, Augie’s Mussel House, Chadwicks, Pizzeria Paradiso, Port City Brewing Co., Potomac Riverboat Co. and Urbano 116.…