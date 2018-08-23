202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » BID-like group rises in…

BID-like group rises in Old Town Alexandria

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 23, 2018 3:15 pm 08/23/2018 03:15pm
Share

Alexandria economic development leaders last September abandoned their efforts to install a business improvement district in Old Town, citing a lack of active leadership and backing from the private sector.

A year later, a new public-private partnership has formed that looks an awful lot like a BID, but is not formally established or funded as such. It’s planning a series of events aimed at increasing foot traffic in Old Town and drawing more visitors to the revived waterfront.

The partnership, dubbed the “King Street Corridor Initiative,” was spearheaded by the city of Alexandria and Visit Alexandria. Its founding contributors, who have put an undisclosed amount of funding behind the effort, are a who’s who of Old Town businesses: Alexandria Restaurant Partners, Alexandria Hotel Association, Carr Hospitality, TTR Sotheby’s, EYA, the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, Asana, Augie’s Mussel House, Chadwicks, Pizzeria Paradiso, Port City Brewing Co., Potomac Riverboat Co. and Urbano 116.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News bid business Business & Finance Local News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500