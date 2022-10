OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta…

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba has offered his resignation and a new junta head has accepted the terms.

