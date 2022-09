MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — U.N. says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur this…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — U.N. says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur this year in one region.

