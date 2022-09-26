RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Africa News » Building collapses outside Kenyan…

Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya’s capital Monday, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing.

Kenya’s national broadcaster reported that at least three people died in the accident in Kirigiti.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building collapse.

Such events are not uncommon in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya amid weak oversight, shoddy construction and corruption.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up