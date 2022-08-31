RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:15 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya’s election has been peaceful.

