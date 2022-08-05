WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Africa News » 5 dead, 750 escape…

5 dead, 750 escape in rebel attack on eastern Congo prison

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BENI, Congo (AP) — At least five people, including two policemen, were killed in an attack on a prison in which about 750 inmates escaped in Congo’s eastern Butembo town, local officials said Wednesday.

Rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked the Kakwangura prison early Wednesday during a transfer of prisoners, said Capt. Anthony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Congolese army in Beni. Three ADF attackers burned to death in the assault, he said.

The rebels launched the attack based on information that women prisoners associated with their group would be transferred from Beni to Butembo, he said.

“We call on the population to remain calm,” he said.

Butembo mayor Mowa Baeki-Telly told The Associated Press that the prison held more than 800 prisoners and that only about 50 remain.

“We are tracking the ADF rebels and detaining them in town,” he said, adding that they will have a more official count by the end of the day.

In October 2020, another rebel attack on the Kangbayi prison, caused about 1,300 detainees to escape in Beni in the North Kivu province.

___

AP writer Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo contributed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Navy sets up new command to help with flailing recruiting numbers

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up