WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Africa News » Kenya court finds 3…

Kenya court finds 3 policemen, 1 informant guilty of murder

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three Kenyan policemen and an informant were found guilty Friday for the killing in 2016 of a human rights lawyer and two others.

The court in the capital, Nairobi, will deliver their sentence at a later date. The court acquitted a fourth officer of the charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The killing of attorney Willie Kimani, taxi driver Joseph Muiruri and motorcycle taxi driver Josephat Mwenda sparked days of peaceful demonstrations and a strike by Kenyan lawyers demanding an end to the extra-judicial killings by police that some say are pervasive.

The protests later turned violent when motorcycle taxi drivers set fire to the police station where the three victims are believed to have been held before they were killed.

Their bodies later were pulled out of a river.

Mwenda’s testicles had been crushed and his skull was fractured, and the other two bodies had injuries from a blunt object, a pathologist said in a report presented to the court.

Kenyan police have sometimes been accused of summarily killing suspects against whom they have no evidence. They also are often accused of running death squads, among other abuses.

Kimani worked in Kenya as a lawyer for the International Justice Mission, a U.S.-based rights group.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up