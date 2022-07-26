WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Africa News » Bodies of 8 migrants…

Bodies of 8 migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 4:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities say the bodies of eight migrants have washed ashore in southern Morocco after their dinghy capsized.

The bodies were found early Monday in the coastal town of Akhfennir, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast facing the Spanish Canary Islands, authorities there said late Monday.

They said 18 other migrants who’d been in the capsized dinghy were later found alive. They were from sub-Saharan African countries.

Morocco’s Atlantic coast has become a departure point for African migrants aiming to reach Europe via the Canary Islands.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up