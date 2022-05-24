RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Africa News » Rwanda accuses Congolese forces…

Rwanda accuses Congolese forces of cross-border shelling

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 3:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s military has accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling and asked regional monitors to investigate.

Rwanda Defense Force spokesman Col. Ronald Rwivanga said authorities are “engaging” Congo counterparts over the shelling that Rwanda says struck areas in Musanze district on Monday morning.

Rwanda has asked that the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism urgently investigate.

Some Congolese authorities have accused Rwandan forces of supporting armed groups in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where dozens of such groups are active.

Rwanda has described allegations of supporting rebels in Congo as baseless.

Fighting reportedly continues between Congolese forces and an armed group called M23.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up