RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from steel mill | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » Africa News » At least 20 killed…

At least 20 killed in Uganda bus accident, police say

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 5:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus crashed into a tea estate off a highway in western Uganda.

Police said at least seven of the victims in the Wednesday morning accident are minors.

There was no immediate information on what caused the accident, among the deadliest in Uganda in recent years.

The bus was traveling from the city of Fort Portal to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled wreckage.

Deadly motor accidents are frequent in Uganda, where roads and highways are narrow and often littered with potholes. Head-on collisions involving heavy vehicles are common.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

TRICARE expanding services for new and pregnant parents

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

FEMA employees win $16.5M settlement for unpaid overtime

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up