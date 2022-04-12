RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Putin says Russia withstood sanctions 'blitz' | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province hit by floods, 20 dead

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 9:12 AM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to local officials.

The country’s military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

Some people have been swept away by surging waters.

Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.

Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number is beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing,” he said.

“Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas,” Moxilisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

“Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy,” he said. “We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment.”

