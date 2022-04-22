RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues | Swimmer banned for appearing at Putin rally | Photos
Home » Africa News » Former Kenyan President Kibaki…

Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 5:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.

Kibaki’s death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.

“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country,” Kenyatta said.

Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.

His reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up