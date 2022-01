BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — State media: Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was deposed in a 2020 coup, has…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — State media: Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was deposed in a 2020 coup, has died at 76.

