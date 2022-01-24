CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » Africa News » Official says 31 killed…

Official says 31 killed in new South Sudan communal violence

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 5:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A local official says at least 31 ethnic Dinka have been killed in clashes with suspected Murle armed youth in South Sudan’s restive Jonglei state.

Bor South County Commissioner Yuot Alier told The Associated Press that more than 20 other people were wounded in Sunday evening’s attack in Baidit village and some houses were burned.

The commissioner said 28 people were shot dead and three children were drowned while people tried to hide.

The commissioner said the attackers left with hundreds of cattle. Two of the attackers were reported killed.

The acting governor of Jonglei, Tuong Majok, condemned the attack and urged South Sudan’s national government to intervene to cease the “cowardly attacks” against civilians.

The reason for the new communal fighting is not immediately known, though cattle rustling often leads to clashes.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up