CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Africa News » Large explosion outside Mogadishu…

Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries.

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries” in Mogadishu. He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were dead or who was targeted. The Somali National News Agency reports “unspecified casualties.”

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | Latest News | World News

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Despite ‘extraordinary’ federal response, Log4J will haunt agencies for months to come

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up