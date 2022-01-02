CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Washington Archbishop positive for COVID-19 | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Africa News » Fire hits South Africa's…

Fire hits South Africa’s Parliament Building in Cape Town

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 1:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament Building in Cape Town, an official confirmed Sunday.

A dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building in the center of the city.

The fire started in the early hours of the morning in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media.

No people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards, Carelse said. More than 35 firefighters are battling the fire, which appears to be threatening the building’s roof, Carelse said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up