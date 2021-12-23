HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Africa News » Explosions kill several in…

Explosions kill several in northeast Nigeria, witnesses say

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Explosions killed several people Thursday in northeastern Nigeria ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the restive region, witnesses said.

The attacks took place in Maiduguri, the city where Islamic militants first launched an insurgency against the government more than a decade ago.

Nigerian authorities did not release a casualty toll. Witnesses told The Associated Press that several civilians had died, including a teenage girl. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell on the Islamic State West Africa Province, also known as ISWAP.

Shortly after the explosions rattled the city, Buhari arrived to meet with the nation’s security heads and government officials in Borno.

Although Nigerian troops in the northeast have scored some gains against the rebels since the death of ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi earlier this year, the group continues to infiltrate local communities and target security forces in ambushes.

In a statement Tuesday, the group claimed killing at least 20 members of a pro-Nigerian army militia in the town of Kilangar in Borno state.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up