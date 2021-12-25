HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Bomb explodes outside restaurant in eastern Congo

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 1:35 PM

BENI, Congo (AP) — A bomb exploded at a restaurant Saturday as patrons gathered on Christmas Day in an eastern Congolese town where Islamic extremists are known to be active.

There was no immediate word on fatalities following the blast in Beni, which struck as people drank beer at tables outside the Inbox restaurant, witnesses told The Associated Press.

Mayor Narcisse Muteba, who is also a police colonel, urged people to return home and stay there as authorities investigated what had happened.

