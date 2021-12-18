CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Latest local COVID-19 stats
18 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 9:23 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 18 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.

Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.

Ten people were rescued but “we have 18 bodies now,” he said.

The choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church had been traveling for their male colleague’s wedding when the accident occurred in Kitui County.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

