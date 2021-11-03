Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | 2021 Maryland local elections: Results in races for mayor, city council
Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 7:46 AM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — An anti-terrorism raid in Tunisia uncovered a tunnel being dug in the vicinity of the French ambassador’s residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry’s statement did not indicate the tunnel’s purpose or whether the ambassador’s residence was a target.

It said anti-terrorism officials and prosecutors were investigating.

A tip-off alerted security services to suspicious activity at the house in La Marsa, a coastal suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis, where the French ambassador also lives, the Interior Ministry said.

A subsequent raid uncovered the tunneling. The ministry statement didn’t say how close the house is to the French ambassador’s residence.

A known extremist is among people who frequented the house that was raided, the ministry said. It did not say if there were any arrests.

The French Embassy said it had no comment. The street outside the ambassador’s residence was calm Wednesday morning.

