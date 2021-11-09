CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
At least 18 killed in Niger mine collapse

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:06 AM

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — At least 18 people were killed and 7 injured after a gold mine collapsed in the Maradi region of Niger.

Hundreds have been gathering in the village of Dan Issa, near the border with Nigeria, peering with shock into the mine which collapse over the weekend. Many residents are small-scale miners who work in the shaft.

Local authorities said that thousands have been arriving there to work, with the mayor of Dan Issa calling it a “human tide,” emphasizing the difficulties they have trying to control and provide safety at the site.

“We are going to review how to re-organize this operation and create the conditions for people to work by with dignity and also to work legally” said Aboubacar Chaibou, governor of Maradi region, who visited the area on Monday. “We are going to look at all of this and ensure maximum security.”

Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries, also affected by extremist violence that has caused thousands of people to flee their homes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

