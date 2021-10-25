Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 8:36 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday’s bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government.

Local detectives are still investigating the incident, which raises concern that extremists are gaining a foothold in this relatively peaceful East African country and making it a target for their violent attacks.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled in a busy suburb of Kampala late Saturday and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government had updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in Uganda.

