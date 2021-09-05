CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses report heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 5, 2021, 7:22 AM
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses report heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.