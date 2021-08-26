CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Africa News » School official say gunmen…

School official say gunmen have released children who had been abducted in northern Nigeria

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — School official say gunmen have released children who had been abducted in northern Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up